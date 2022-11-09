English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Only 1 days to go ! Only 1 days to go ! Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live at just 199 INR for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Elgi Equipments Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 448.47 crore, up 7.67% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 11:57 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Elgi Equipments are:

    Net Sales at Rs 448.47 crore in September 2022 up 7.67% from Rs. 416.52 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 72.74 crore in September 2022 up 27.79% from Rs. 56.92 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 106.83 crore in September 2022 up 26.91% from Rs. 84.18 crore in September 2021.

    Elgi Equipments EPS has increased to Rs. 2.30 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.80 in September 2021.

    Close

    Elgi Equipments shares closed at 500.20 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 62.88% returns over the last 6 months and 145.56% over the last 12 months.

    Elgi Equipments
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations448.47414.15416.52
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations448.47414.15416.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials207.51216.48223.45
    Purchase of Traded Goods37.1541.1334.23
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.88-11.26-5.09
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost47.7348.7241.75
    Depreciation9.679.249.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses68.6265.3854.66
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax70.9144.4658.39
    Other Income26.2415.2116.67
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax97.1659.6775.05
    Interest1.620.390.50
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax95.5459.2874.55
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax95.5459.2874.55
    Tax22.8014.7317.63
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities72.7444.5556.92
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period72.7444.5556.92
    Equity Share Capital31.6931.6931.69
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.301.411.80
    Diluted EPS2.301.411.80
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.301.411.80
    Diluted EPS2.301.411.80
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Compressors #Earnings First-Cut #Elgi Equipments #Results
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 11:38 am