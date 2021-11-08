Elgi Equipments Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 416.52 crore, up 57.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 416.52 crore in September 2021 up 57.03% from Rs. 265.25 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.92 crore in September 2021 up 90.81% from Rs. 29.83 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 84.18 crore in September 2021 up 70.34% from Rs. 49.42 crore in September 2020.

Elgi Equipments EPS has increased to Rs. 1.80 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.94 in September 2020.

Elgi Equipments shares closed at 200.70 on November 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given -6.67% returns over the last 6 months and 67.46% over the last 12 months.