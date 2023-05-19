English
    Elgi Equipments Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 456.07 crore, down 0.01% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Elgi Equipments are:

    Net Sales at Rs 456.07 crore in March 2023 down 0.01% from Rs. 456.11 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 80.63 crore in March 2023 up 32.96% from Rs. 60.64 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 117.20 crore in March 2023 up 29.83% from Rs. 90.27 crore in March 2022.

    Elgi Equipments EPS has increased to Rs. 2.55 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.92 in March 2022.

    Elgi Equipments shares closed at 469.20 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.55% returns over the last 6 months and 41.28% over the last 12 months.

    Elgi Equipments
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations456.07437.94456.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations456.07437.94456.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials193.38202.73231.85
    Purchase of Traded Goods38.2136.4136.70
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks14.214.990.41
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost49.3047.7443.25
    Depreciation9.789.6710.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses64.5662.3463.85
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax86.6374.0670.05
    Other Income20.7921.1210.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax107.4295.1980.25
    Interest1.471.97-0.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax105.9493.2280.28
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax105.9493.2280.28
    Tax25.3118.6519.64
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities80.6374.5660.64
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period80.6374.5660.64
    Equity Share Capital31.6931.6931.69
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.552.361.92
    Diluted EPS2.552.361.92
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.552.361.92
    Diluted EPS2.552.361.92
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Compressors #Earnings First-Cut #Elgi Equipments #Results
    first published: May 19, 2023 07:56 pm