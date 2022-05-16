 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Elgi Equipments Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 456.11 crore, up 16.17% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 09:07 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Elgi Equipments are:

Net Sales at Rs 456.11 crore in March 2022 up 16.17% from Rs. 392.64 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 60.64 crore in March 2022 up 24.13% from Rs. 48.85 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 90.27 crore in March 2022 up 21.15% from Rs. 74.51 crore in March 2021.

Elgi Equipments EPS has increased to Rs. 1.92 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.54 in March 2021.

Elgi Equipments shares closed at 257.50 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.97% returns over the last 6 months and 25.79% over the last 12 months.

Elgi Equipments
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 456.11 408.55 392.64
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 456.11 408.55 392.64
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 231.85 223.85 201.78
Purchase of Traded Goods 36.70 30.82 27.40
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.41 -9.56 2.39
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 43.25 41.83 43.20
Depreciation 10.02 8.94 8.67
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 63.85 59.28 50.05
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 70.05 53.38 59.15
Other Income 10.20 8.99 6.69
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 80.25 62.37 65.84
Interest -0.03 0.65 0.73
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 80.28 61.73 65.12
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 80.28 61.73 65.12
Tax 19.64 15.95 16.27
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 60.64 45.78 48.85
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 60.64 45.78 48.85
Equity Share Capital 31.69 31.69 31.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.92 1.45 1.54
Diluted EPS 1.92 1.45 1.54
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.92 1.45 1.54
Diluted EPS 1.92 1.45 1.54
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 16, 2022 09:00 am
