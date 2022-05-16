Elgi Equipments Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 456.11 crore, up 16.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 456.11 crore in March 2022 up 16.17% from Rs. 392.64 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 60.64 crore in March 2022 up 24.13% from Rs. 48.85 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 90.27 crore in March 2022 up 21.15% from Rs. 74.51 crore in March 2021.

Elgi Equipments EPS has increased to Rs. 1.92 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.54 in March 2021.

Elgi Equipments shares closed at 257.50 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.97% returns over the last 6 months and 25.79% over the last 12 months.