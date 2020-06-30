Elgi Equipments Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 249.29 crore, down 26.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 249.29 crore in March 2020 down 26.22% from Rs. 337.89 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.01 crore in March 2020 up 56.87% from Rs. 26.78 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.27 crore in March 2020 up 31.9% from Rs. 47.21 crore in March 2019.

Elgi Equipments EPS has increased to Rs. 2.65 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.69 in March 2019.

Elgi Equipments shares closed at 149.35 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -41.98% returns over the last 6 months and -43.19% over the last 12 months.