Elgi Equipments Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 337.89 crore, up 12.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 337.89 crore in March 2019 up 12.02% from Rs. 301.63 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.78 crore in March 2019 up 13.84% from Rs. 23.53 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.21 crore in March 2019 down 0.36% from Rs. 47.38 crore in March 2018.

Elgi Equipments EPS has increased to Rs. 1.69 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.49 in March 2018.

Elgi Equipments shares closed at 240.10 on January 31, 2019 (NSE) and has given 3.87% returns over the last 6 months and -16.95% over the last 12 months.