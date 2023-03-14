 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Elgi Equipments Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 437.94 crore, up 7.2% Y-o-Y

Mar 14, 2023 / 11:22 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Elgi Equipments are:

Net Sales at Rs 437.94 crore in December 2022 up 7.2% from Rs. 408.55 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 74.56 crore in December 2022 up 62.86% from Rs. 45.78 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 104.86 crore in December 2022 up 47.05% from Rs. 71.31 crore in December 2021.

Elgi Equipments
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 437.94 448.47 408.55
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 437.94 448.47 408.55
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 202.73 207.51 223.85
Purchase of Traded Goods 36.41 37.15 30.82
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.99 6.88 -9.56
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 47.74 47.73 41.83
Depreciation 9.67 9.67 8.94
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 62.34 68.62 59.28
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 74.06 70.91 53.38
Other Income 21.12 26.24 8.99
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 95.19 97.16 62.37
Interest 1.97 1.62 0.65
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 93.22 95.54 61.73
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 93.22 95.54 61.73
Tax 18.65 22.80 15.95
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 74.56 72.74 45.78
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 74.56 72.74 45.78
Equity Share Capital 31.69 31.69 31.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.36 2.30 1.45
Diluted EPS 2.36 2.30 1.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.36 2.30 1.45
Diluted EPS 2.36 2.30 1.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited