    Earnings

    Elgi Equipments Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 437.94 crore, up 7.2% Y-o-Y

    March 14, 2023 / 11:22 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Elgi Equipments are:

    Net Sales at Rs 437.94 crore in December 2022 up 7.2% from Rs. 408.55 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 74.56 crore in December 2022 up 62.86% from Rs. 45.78 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 104.86 crore in December 2022 up 47.05% from Rs. 71.31 crore in December 2021.

    Elgi Equipments EPS has increased to Rs. 2.36 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.45 in December 2021.

    Elgi Equipments shares closed at 477.95 on March 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.69% returns over the last 6 months and 59.96% over the last 12 months.

    Elgi Equipments
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations437.94448.47408.55
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations437.94448.47408.55
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials202.73207.51223.85
    Purchase of Traded Goods36.4137.1530.82
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.996.88-9.56
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost47.7447.7341.83
    Depreciation9.679.678.94
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses62.3468.6259.28
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax74.0670.9153.38
    Other Income21.1226.248.99
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax95.1997.1662.37
    Interest1.971.620.65
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax93.2295.5461.73
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax93.2295.5461.73
    Tax18.6522.8015.95
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities74.5672.7445.78
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period74.5672.7445.78
    Equity Share Capital31.6931.6931.69
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.362.301.45
    Diluted EPS2.362.301.45
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.362.301.45
    Diluted EPS2.362.301.45
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Compressors #Earnings First-Cut #Elgi Equipments #Results
