Elgi Equipments Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 437.94 crore, up 7.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 437.94 crore in December 2022 up 7.2% from Rs. 408.55 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 74.56 crore in December 2022 up 62.86% from Rs. 45.78 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 104.86 crore in December 2022 up 47.05% from Rs. 71.31 crore in December 2021.

Elgi Equipments EPS has increased to Rs. 2.36 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.45 in December 2021.

Elgi Equipments shares closed at 477.95 on March 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.69% returns over the last 6 months and 59.96% over the last 12 months.