Elgi Equipments Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 437.94 crore, up 7.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 437.94 crore in December 2022 up 7.2% from Rs. 408.55 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 74.56 crore in December 2022 up 62.86% from Rs. 45.78 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 104.86 crore in December 2022 up 47.05% from Rs. 71.31 crore in December 2021.

Elgi Equipments EPS has increased to Rs. 2.36 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.45 in December 2021.

