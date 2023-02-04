English
    Elgi Equipments Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 437.94 crore, up 7.2% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 12:37 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Elgi Equipments are:

    Net Sales at Rs 437.94 crore in December 2022 up 7.2% from Rs. 408.55 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 74.56 crore in December 2022 up 62.86% from Rs. 45.78 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 104.86 crore in December 2022 up 47.05% from Rs. 71.31 crore in December 2021.

    Elgi Equipments
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations437.94448.47408.55
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations437.94448.47408.55
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials202.73207.51223.85
    Purchase of Traded Goods36.4137.1530.82
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.996.88-9.56
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost47.7447.7341.83
    Depreciation9.679.678.94
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses62.3468.6259.28
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax74.0670.9153.38
    Other Income21.1226.248.99
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax95.1997.1662.37
    Interest1.971.620.65
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax93.2295.5461.73
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax93.2295.5461.73
    Tax18.6522.8015.95
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities74.5672.7445.78
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period74.5672.7445.78
    Equity Share Capital31.6931.6931.69
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.362.301.45
    Diluted EPS2.362.301.45
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.362.301.45
    Diluted EPS2.362.301.45
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited