Elgi Equipments Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 323.02 crore, up 14.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 323.02 crore in December 2020 up 14.19% from Rs. 282.88 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.47 crore in December 2020 up 69.25% from Rs. 19.77 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.69 crore in December 2020 up 49.06% from Rs. 36.69 crore in December 2019.

Elgi Equipments EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.06 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.25 in December 2019.

Elgi Equipments shares closed at 164.70 on February 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 89.20% returns over the last 6 months and 36.12% over the last 12 months.