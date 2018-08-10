App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 10, 2018 09:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

ELGi Equipments reports consolidated Q1 net up 36%

The Coimbatore-based company registered consolidated net profits at Rs 13.60 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. For the year ending March 31, 2018 consolidated net profits stood at Rs 95.28 crore.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Air compressor manufacturer ELGi Equipments Ltd today said it has registered a 36 percent rise in its consolidated net profits for the quarter ending June 30, 2018 to Rs 18.50 crore.

The Coimbatore-based company registered consolidated net profits at Rs 13.60 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. For the year ending March 31, 2018 consolidated net profits stood at Rs 95.28 crore.

The consolidated total income for the April-June period grew to Rs 415.73 crore from Rs 374.62 crore registered during the same quarter last year. For the year ending March 31, 2018 consolidated total income stood at Rs 1,634.50 crore. The company shares ended at Rs 290.85 apiece, up by 0.92 per cent over the previous close in the BSE.
First Published on Aug 10, 2018 09:32 pm

tags #ELGi Equipments Ltd #India #Results

most popular

These 20 smallcaps & midcaps fell up to 70% in H1 2018 but rose 20-90% since July

These 20 smallcaps & midcaps fell up to 70% in H1 2018 but rose 20-90% since July

US sanctions on Iran: Indian macros may face collateral damage

US sanctions on Iran: Indian macros may face collateral damage

Looking for momentum picks? Top 5 stocks that could return 14-20% in 1-2 months

Looking for momentum picks? Top 5 stocks that could return 14-20% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.