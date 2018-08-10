ELGi Equipments reports consolidated Q1 net up 36%

Air compressor manufacturer ELGi Equipments Ltd today said it has registered a 36 percent rise in its consolidated net profits for the quarter ending June 30, 2018 to Rs 18.50 crore.

The Coimbatore-based company registered consolidated net profits at Rs 13.60 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. For the year ending March 31, 2018 consolidated net profits stood at Rs 95.28 crore.

The consolidated total income for the April-June period grew to Rs 415.73 crore from Rs 374.62 crore registered during the same quarter last year. For the year ending March 31, 2018 consolidated total income stood at Rs 1,634.50 crore. The company shares ended at Rs 290.85 apiece, up by 0.92 per cent over the previous close in the BSE.