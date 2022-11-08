 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Elgi Equipments Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 738.72 crore, up 13.29% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 06:09 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Elgi Equipments are:

Net Sales at Rs 738.72 crore in September 2022 up 13.29% from Rs. 652.04 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 71.96 crore in September 2022 up 39.41% from Rs. 51.62 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 127.30 crore in September 2022 up 30.62% from Rs. 97.46 crore in September 2021.

Elgi Equipments EPS has increased to Rs. 2.27 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.63 in September 2021.

Elgi Equipments shares closed at 496.35 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 61.62% returns over the last 6 months and 143.67% over the last 12 months.

Elgi Equipments
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 738.72 693.80 652.04
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 738.72 693.80 652.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 298.30 307.76 295.87
Purchase of Traded Goods 99.71 99.88 72.94
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -28.93 -49.20 -6.81
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 137.10 141.63 117.03
Depreciation 19.64 18.86 18.28
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 119.91 115.57 92.86
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 93.00 59.29 61.88
Other Income 14.67 11.75 17.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 107.66 71.04 79.18
Interest 5.12 2.80 2.80
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 102.54 68.24 76.38
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 102.54 68.24 76.38
Tax 32.13 21.81 25.45
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 70.41 46.43 50.93
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 70.41 46.43 50.93
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 1.55 2.26 0.69
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 71.96 48.69 51.62
Equity Share Capital 31.69 31.69 31.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.27 1.54 1.63
Diluted EPS 2.27 1.54 1.63
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.27 1.54 1.63
Diluted EPS 2.27 1.54 1.63
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

