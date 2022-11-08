Elgi Equipments Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 738.72 crore, up 13.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 738.72 crore in September 2022 up 13.29% from Rs. 652.04 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 71.96 crore in September 2022 up 39.41% from Rs. 51.62 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 127.30 crore in September 2022 up 30.62% from Rs. 97.46 crore in September 2021.

Elgi Equipments EPS has increased to Rs. 2.27 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.63 in September 2021.

Elgi Equipments shares closed at 496.35 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 61.62% returns over the last 6 months and 143.67% over the last 12 months.