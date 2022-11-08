English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live at just 199 INR for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Elgi Equipments Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 738.72 crore, up 13.29% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 06:09 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Elgi Equipments are:

    Net Sales at Rs 738.72 crore in September 2022 up 13.29% from Rs. 652.04 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 71.96 crore in September 2022 up 39.41% from Rs. 51.62 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 127.30 crore in September 2022 up 30.62% from Rs. 97.46 crore in September 2021.

    Elgi Equipments EPS has increased to Rs. 2.27 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.63 in September 2021.

    Close

    Elgi Equipments shares closed at 496.35 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 61.62% returns over the last 6 months and 143.67% over the last 12 months.

    Elgi Equipments
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations738.72693.80652.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations738.72693.80652.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials298.30307.76295.87
    Purchase of Traded Goods99.7199.8872.94
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-28.93-49.20-6.81
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost137.10141.63117.03
    Depreciation19.6418.8618.28
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses119.91115.5792.86
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax93.0059.2961.88
    Other Income14.6711.7517.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax107.6671.0479.18
    Interest5.122.802.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax102.5468.2476.38
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax102.5468.2476.38
    Tax32.1321.8125.45
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities70.4146.4350.93
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period70.4146.4350.93
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates1.552.260.69
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates71.9648.6951.62
    Equity Share Capital31.6931.6931.69
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.271.541.63
    Diluted EPS2.271.541.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.271.541.63
    Diluted EPS2.271.541.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Compressors #Earnings First-Cut #Elgi Equipments #Results
    first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:04 pm