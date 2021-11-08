MARKET NEWS

Elgi Equipments Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 652.04 crore, up 35.76% Y-o-Y

November 08, 2021 / 09:18 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Elgi Equipments are:

Net Sales at Rs 652.04 crore in September 2021 up 35.76% from Rs. 480.27 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.62 crore in September 2021 up 55.25% from Rs. 33.25 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 97.46 crore in September 2021 up 36.14% from Rs. 71.59 crore in September 2020.

Elgi Equipments EPS has increased to Rs. 1.63 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.05 in September 2020.

Elgi Equipments shares closed at 200.70 on November 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given -6.67% returns over the last 6 months and 67.46% over the last 12 months.

Elgi Equipments
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'21Jun'21Sep'20
Net Sales/Income from operations652.04489.44480.27
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations652.04489.44480.27
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials295.87218.67153.37
Purchase of Traded Goods72.9484.8577.77
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.81-40.4819.44
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost117.03118.65101.04
Depreciation18.2818.5218.17
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses92.8675.6362.32
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax61.8813.6148.16
Other Income17.3011.895.26
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax79.1825.5053.42
Interest2.802.913.45
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax76.3822.5949.97
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax76.3822.5949.97
Tax25.4510.6217.72
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities50.9311.9732.26
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period50.9311.9732.26
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates0.690.050.99
Net P/L After M.I & Associates51.6212.0233.25
Equity Share Capital31.6931.6931.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.630.381.05
Diluted EPS1.630.381.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.630.381.05
Diluted EPS1.630.381.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 8, 2021 09:11 pm

