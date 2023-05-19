Elgi Equipments Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 835.74 crore, up 14.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 835.74 crore in March 2023 up 14.86% from Rs. 727.61 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 170.10 crore in March 2023 up 132.83% from Rs. 73.06 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 150.26 crore in March 2023 up 24.05% from Rs. 121.13 crore in March 2022.

Elgi Equipments EPS has increased to Rs. 5.38 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.31 in March 2022.

Elgi Equipments shares closed at 469.20 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.55% returns over the last 6 months and 41.28% over the last 12 months.