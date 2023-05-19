English
    Elgi Equipments Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 835.74 crore, up 14.86% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2023 / 07:35 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Elgi Equipments are:

    Net Sales at Rs 835.74 crore in March 2023 up 14.86% from Rs. 727.61 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 170.10 crore in March 2023 up 132.83% from Rs. 73.06 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 150.26 crore in March 2023 up 24.05% from Rs. 121.13 crore in March 2022.

    Elgi Equipments EPS has increased to Rs. 5.38 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.31 in March 2022.

    Elgi Equipments shares closed at 469.20 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.55% returns over the last 6 months and 41.28% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations835.74772.44727.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations835.74772.44727.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials303.56317.47309.93
    Purchase of Traded Goods89.2194.2897.28
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks21.85-20.50-27.98
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost149.60143.56122.98
    Depreciation19.5019.7319.93
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses144.14123.02119.24
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax107.8994.8986.24
    Other Income22.8817.9214.96
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax130.76112.81101.20
    Interest5.406.442.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax125.36106.3798.80
    Exceptional Items105.39----
    P/L Before Tax230.75106.3798.80
    Tax60.5125.1126.60
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities170.2481.2572.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period170.2481.2572.20
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.14-1.190.86
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates170.1080.0673.06
    Equity Share Capital31.6931.6931.69
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.382.532.31
    Diluted EPS5.372.532.31
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.382.532.31
    Diluted EPS5.372.532.31
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

