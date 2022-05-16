 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Elgi Equipments Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 727.61 crore, up 19.17% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 11:20 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Elgi Equipments are:

Net Sales at Rs 727.61 crore in March 2022 up 19.17% from Rs. 610.59 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 73.06 crore in March 2022 up 68.48% from Rs. 43.36 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 121.13 crore in March 2022 up 42.57% from Rs. 84.96 crore in March 2021.

Elgi Equipments EPS has increased to Rs. 1.92 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.37 in March 2021.

Elgi Equipments shares closed at 257.50 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.97% returns over the last 6 months and 25.79% over the last 12 months.

Elgi Equipments
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 727.61 655.62 610.59
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 727.61 655.62 610.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 309.93 310.27 245.43
Purchase of Traded Goods 97.28 77.49 87.15
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -27.98 -34.99 1.04
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 122.98 125.30 112.33
Depreciation 19.93 17.77 19.64
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 119.24 103.65 85.46
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 86.24 56.13 59.54
Other Income 14.96 10.82 5.78
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 101.20 66.95 65.32
Interest 2.40 3.01 3.16
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 98.80 63.94 62.16
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 98.80 63.94 62.16
Tax 26.60 21.94 19.42
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 72.20 42.01 42.74
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 72.20 42.01 42.74
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.86 -0.27 0.63
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 73.06 41.73 43.36
Equity Share Capital 31.69 31.69 31.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.92 1.32 1.37
Diluted EPS 1.92 1.32 1.37
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.92 1.32 1.37
Diluted EPS 1.92 1.32 1.37
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Compressors #Earnings First-Cut #Elgi Equipments #Results
first published: May 16, 2022 11:11 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.