Elgi Equipments Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 454.71 crore, down 13.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 454.71 crore in March 2020 down 13.89% from Rs. 528.03 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.05 crore in March 2020 down 97.05% from Rs. 35.65 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.76 crore in March 2020 down 57.16% from Rs. 64.80 crore in March 2019.

Elgi Equipments EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in March 2020 from Rs. 2.25 in March 2019.

Elgi Equipments shares closed at 149.35 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -41.98% returns over the last 6 months and -43.19% over the last 12 months.