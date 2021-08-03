Elgi Equipments Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 489.44 crore, up 71.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 489.44 crore in June 2021 up 71.06% from Rs. 286.13 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.02 crore in June 2021 up 237.65% from Rs. 8.73 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.02 crore in June 2021 up 205.27% from Rs. 14.42 crore in June 2020.

Elgi Equipments EPS has increased to Rs. 0.38 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.55 in June 2020.

Elgi Equipments shares closed at 225.00 on August 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 36.86% returns over the last 6 months and 175.13% over the last 12 months.