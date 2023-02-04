Elgi Equipments Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 772.44 crore, up 17.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 772.44 crore in December 2022 up 17.82% from Rs. 655.62 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 80.06 crore in December 2022 up 91.84% from Rs. 41.73 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 132.54 crore in December 2022 up 56.44% from Rs. 84.72 crore in December 2021.