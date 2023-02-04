 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Elgi Equipments Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 772.44 crore, up 17.82% Y-o-Y

Feb 04, 2023 / 12:44 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Elgi Equipments are:

Net Sales at Rs 772.44 crore in December 2022 up 17.82% from Rs. 655.62 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 80.06 crore in December 2022 up 91.84% from Rs. 41.73 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 132.54 crore in December 2022 up 56.44% from Rs. 84.72 crore in December 2021.

Elgi Equipments
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 772.44 738.72 655.62
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 772.44 738.72 655.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 317.47 298.30 310.27
Purchase of Traded Goods 94.28 99.71 77.49
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -20.50 -28.93 -34.99
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 143.56 137.10 125.30
Depreciation 19.73 19.64 17.77
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 123.02 119.91 103.65
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 94.89 93.00 56.13
Other Income 17.92 14.67 10.82
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 112.81 107.66 66.95
Interest 6.44 5.12 3.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 106.37 102.54 63.94
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 106.37 102.54 63.94
Tax 25.11 32.13 21.94
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 81.25 70.41 42.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 81.25 70.41 42.01
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -1.19 1.55 -0.27
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 80.06 71.96 41.73
Equity Share Capital 31.69 31.69 31.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.53 2.27 1.32
Diluted EPS 2.53 2.27 1.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.53 2.27 1.32
Diluted EPS 2.53 2.27 1.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
