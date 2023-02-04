English
    Elgi Equipments Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 772.44 crore, up 17.82% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 12:44 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Elgi Equipments are:

    Net Sales at Rs 772.44 crore in December 2022 up 17.82% from Rs. 655.62 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 80.06 crore in December 2022 up 91.84% from Rs. 41.73 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 132.54 crore in December 2022 up 56.44% from Rs. 84.72 crore in December 2021.

    Elgi Equipments
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations772.44738.72655.62
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations772.44738.72655.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials317.47298.30310.27
    Purchase of Traded Goods94.2899.7177.49
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-20.50-28.93-34.99
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost143.56137.10125.30
    Depreciation19.7319.6417.77
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses123.02119.91103.65
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax94.8993.0056.13
    Other Income17.9214.6710.82
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax112.81107.6666.95
    Interest6.445.123.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax106.37102.5463.94
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax106.37102.5463.94
    Tax25.1132.1321.94
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities81.2570.4142.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period81.2570.4142.01
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-1.191.55-0.27
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates80.0671.9641.73
    Equity Share Capital31.6931.6931.69
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.532.271.32
    Diluted EPS2.532.271.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.532.271.32
    Diluted EPS2.532.271.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited