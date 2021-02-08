Elgi Equipments Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 547.06 crore, up 18.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 547.06 crore in December 2020 up 18.08% from Rs. 463.30 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.61 crore in December 2020 up 169.15% from Rs. 12.86 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.18 crore in December 2020 up 70.75% from Rs. 39.93 crore in December 2019.

Elgi Equipments EPS has increased to Rs. 1.09 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.81 in December 2019.

Elgi Equipments shares closed at 164.70 on February 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 89.20% returns over the last 6 months and 36.12% over the last 12 months.