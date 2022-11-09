Elegant Marble Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.22 crore, up 0.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.22 crore in September 2022 up 0.65% from Rs. 8.17 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.12 crore in September 2022 down 24.99% from Rs. 1.49 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.43 crore in September 2022 down 29.21% from Rs. 2.02 crore in September 2021.

Elegant Marble EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.05 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.07 in September 2021.

Elegant Marble shares closed at 121.85 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -1.38% returns over the last 6 months and 22.16% over the last 12 months.