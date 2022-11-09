English
    Elegant Marble Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.22 crore, up 0.65% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 11:29 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Elegant Marble and Granite Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8.22 crore in September 2022 up 0.65% from Rs. 8.17 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.12 crore in September 2022 down 24.99% from Rs. 1.49 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.43 crore in September 2022 down 29.21% from Rs. 2.02 crore in September 2021.

    Elegant Marble EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.05 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.07 in September 2021.

    Elegant Marble shares closed at 121.85 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -1.38% returns over the last 6 months and 22.16% over the last 12 months.

    Elegant Marble and Granite Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations8.227.908.17
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8.227.908.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods7.294.385.36
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.480.97-0.19
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.780.720.68
    Depreciation0.080.070.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.901.610.88
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.650.151.40
    Other Income0.700.210.58
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.350.371.98
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.350.371.98
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.350.371.98
    Tax0.240.070.49
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.120.291.49
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.120.291.49
    Equity Share Capital3.663.663.66
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.050.804.07
    Diluted EPS3.050.804.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.050.804.07
    Diluted EPS3.050.804.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 9, 2022 11:23 am