Elegant Marble Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 4.99 crore, up 130.39% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 4.99 crore in September 2018 up 130.39% from Rs. 2.17 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.01 crore in September 2018 up 6.22% from Rs. 0.95 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.30 crore in September 2018 up 8.33% from Rs. 1.20 crore in September 2017.

Elegant Marble EPS has increased to Rs. 2.75 in September 2018 from Rs. 2.10 in September 2017.

Elegant Marble shares closed at 147.00 on October 30, 2018 (BSE)