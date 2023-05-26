Elegant Marble Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.60 crore, up 34.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.60 crore in March 2023 up 34.71% from Rs. 7.87 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.11 crore in March 2023 up 44.65% from Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.41 crore in March 2023 up 208.97% from Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2022.

Elegant Marble EPS has increased to Rs. 3.02 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.09 in March 2022.

Elegant Marble shares closed at 127.95 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.44% returns over the last 6 months and 2.36% over the last 12 months.