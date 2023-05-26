English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Elegant Marble Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.60 crore, up 34.71% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 07:15 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Elegant Marble and Granite Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 10.60 crore in March 2023 up 34.71% from Rs. 7.87 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.11 crore in March 2023 up 44.65% from Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.41 crore in March 2023 up 208.97% from Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2022.

    Elegant Marble EPS has increased to Rs. 3.02 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.09 in March 2022.

    Elegant Marble shares closed at 127.95 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.44% returns over the last 6 months and 2.36% over the last 12 months.

    Elegant Marble and Granite Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations10.608.937.87
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations10.608.937.87
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.291.24--
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.224.426.81
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.40-0.33-1.38
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.830.870.79
    Depreciation0.080.070.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.841.661.09
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.740.980.50
    Other Income0.590.700.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.331.680.71
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.331.680.71
    Exceptional Items-0.69-0.82--
    P/L Before Tax1.640.860.71
    Tax0.530.34-0.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.110.520.76
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.110.520.76
    Equity Share Capital3.663.663.66
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.021.432.09
    Diluted EPS3.021.432.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.021.432.09
    Diluted EPS3.021.432.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Ceramics & Granite #Earnings First-Cut #Elegant Marble #Elegant Marble and Granite Industries #Results
    first published: May 26, 2023 07:06 pm