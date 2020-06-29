Elegant Marble Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.43 crore, down 42.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.43 crore in March 2020 down 42.77% from Rs. 4.25 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2020 down 24.68% from Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2020 down 51.32% from Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2019.

Elegant Marble EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.21 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.60 in March 2019.

Elegant Marble shares closed at 62.00 on June 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given -24.57% returns over the last 6 months and -65.76% over the last 12 months.