Elegant Marble Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 4.25 crore, down 22.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.25 crore in March 2019 down 22.68% from Rs. 5.49 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2019 down 53.78% from Rs. 1.27 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2019 down 44.12% from Rs. 1.36 crore in March 2018.

Elegant Marble EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.60 in March 2019 from Rs. 2.83 in March 2018.

Elegant Marble shares closed at 144.80 on May 27, 2019 (BSE) and has given -18.42% returns over the last 12 months.