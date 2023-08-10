Elegant Marble Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.76 crore, down 1.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.76 crore in June 2023 down 1.75% from Rs. 7.90 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.70 crore in June 2023 up 139.37% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.18 crore in June 2023 up 395.45% from Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2022.

Elegant Marble EPS has increased to Rs. 1.92 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.80 in June 2022.

Elegant Marble shares closed at 163.75 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 40.68% returns over the last 6 months and 33.56% over the last 12 months.