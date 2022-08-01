Elegant Marble Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.90 crore, up 81.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.90 crore in June 2022 up 81.07% from Rs. 4.36 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2022 down 14.98% from Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2022 up 4.76% from Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2021.

Elegant Marble EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.80 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.95 in June 2021.

Elegant Marble shares closed at 125.00 on July 29, 2022 (BSE) and has given 2.46% returns over the last 6 months and 3.31% over the last 12 months.