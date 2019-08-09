Elegant Marble Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3.32 crore, down 43.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.32 crore in June 2019 down 43.72% from Rs. 5.90 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2019 down 52.67% from Rs. 0.84 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.56 crore in June 2019 down 49.55% from Rs. 1.11 crore in June 2018.

Elegant Marble EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.08 in June 2019 from Rs. 2.28 in June 2018.

Elegant Marble shares closed at 157.95 on August 07, 2019 (BSE) and has given 24.37% returns over the last 6 months and -16.76% over the last 12 months.