Elegant Marble Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.28 crore, down 33.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.28 crore in December 2020 down 33.79% from Rs. 1.94 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2020 down 846.49% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2020 down 523.08% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2019.

Elegant Marble shares closed at 106.00 on February 09, 2021 (BSE)