Elegant Flori Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore, up 120.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore in September 2022 up 120.62% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2022 down 64% from Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2022 down 63.64% from Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2021.

Elegant Flori EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.10 in September 2021.

Elegant Flori shares closed at 8.08 on October 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -83.04% returns over the last 6 months and 197.06% over the last 12 months.