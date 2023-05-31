Elegant Flori Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore, down 33.35% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Elegant Floriculture and Agrotech (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore in March 2023 down 33.35% from Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2023 up 39.8% from Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2023 up 120% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.
Elegant Flori shares closed at 6.71 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -17.87% returns over the last 6 months and -62.83% over the last 12 months.
|Elegant Floriculture and Agrotech (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.24
|0.13
|0.36
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.24
|0.13
|0.36
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.10
|0.12
|0.13
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|0.07
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.05
|0.03
|0.05
|Depreciation
|0.43
|--
|0.43
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.15
|0.06
|0.18
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.49
|-0.08
|-0.49
|Other Income
|0.17
|0.11
|0.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.32
|0.03
|-0.38
|Interest
|--
|--
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.32
|0.03
|-0.39
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.32
|0.03
|-0.39
|Tax
|-0.05
|--
|0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.26
|0.03
|-0.44
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.26
|0.03
|-0.44
|Equity Share Capital
|20.00
|20.00
|20.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.14
|0.02
|-0.22
|Diluted EPS
|-0.14
|0.02
|-0.22
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.14
|0.02
|-0.22
|Diluted EPS
|-0.14
|0.02
|-0.22
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited