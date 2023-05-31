Elegant Flori Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore, down 33.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore in March 2023 down 33.35% from Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2023 up 39.8% from Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2023 up 120% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

Elegant Flori shares closed at 6.71 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -17.87% returns over the last 6 months and -62.83% over the last 12 months.