English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Elegant Flori Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore, down 33.35% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 03:31 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Elegant Floriculture and Agrotech (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore in March 2023 down 33.35% from Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2023 up 39.8% from Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2023 up 120% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

    Elegant Flori shares closed at 6.71 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -17.87% returns over the last 6 months and -62.83% over the last 12 months.

    Elegant Floriculture and Agrotech (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.240.130.36
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.240.130.36
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.100.120.13
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----0.07
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.050.030.05
    Depreciation0.43--0.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.150.060.18
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.49-0.08-0.49
    Other Income0.170.110.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.320.03-0.38
    Interest----0.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.320.03-0.39
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.320.03-0.39
    Tax-0.05--0.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.260.03-0.44
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.260.03-0.44
    Equity Share Capital20.0020.0020.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.140.02-0.22
    Diluted EPS-0.140.02-0.22
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.140.02-0.22
    Diluted EPS-0.140.02-0.22
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Elegant Flori #Elegant Floriculture and Agrotech (India) #Results
    first published: May 31, 2023 03:22 pm