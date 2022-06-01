Elegant Flori Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore, up 2.14% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Elegant Floriculture and Agrotech (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore in March 2022 up 2.14% from Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2022 up 32.08% from Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022 down 64.29% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2021.
Elegant Flori shares closed at 15.50 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 408.20% returns over the last 6 months and 806.43% over the last 12 months.
|
|Elegant Floriculture and Agrotech (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.36
|0.28
|0.36
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.36
|0.28
|0.36
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.13
|0.05
|0.10
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.02
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.07
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.05
|0.03
|0.03
|Depreciation
|0.43
|--
|0.43
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.18
|0.05
|0.11
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.49
|0.15
|-0.33
|Other Income
|0.12
|0.15
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.38
|0.30
|-0.29
|Interest
|0.01
|0.02
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.39
|0.29
|-0.30
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.39
|0.29
|-0.30
|Tax
|0.05
|--
|0.35
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.44
|0.29
|-0.65
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.44
|0.29
|-0.65
|Equity Share Capital
|20.00
|20.00
|20.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.22
|0.14
|-0.32
|Diluted EPS
|-0.22
|0.14
|-0.32
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.22
|0.14
|-0.32
|Diluted EPS
|-0.22
|0.14
|-0.32
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited