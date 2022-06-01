 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Elegant Flori Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore, up 2.14% Y-o-Y

Jun 01, 2022 / 03:29 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Elegant Floriculture and Agrotech (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore in March 2022 up 2.14% from Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2022 up 32.08% from Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022 down 64.29% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2021.

Elegant Flori shares closed at 15.50 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 408.20% returns over the last 6 months and 806.43% over the last 12 months.

Elegant Floriculture and Agrotech (India)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.36 0.28 0.36
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.36 0.28 0.36
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.13 0.05 0.10
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 0.02
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.07 -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.05 0.03 0.03
Depreciation 0.43 -- 0.43
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.18 0.05 0.11
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.49 0.15 -0.33
Other Income 0.12 0.15 0.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.38 0.30 -0.29
Interest 0.01 0.02 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.39 0.29 -0.30
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.39 0.29 -0.30
Tax 0.05 -- 0.35
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.44 0.29 -0.65
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.44 0.29 -0.65
Equity Share Capital 20.00 20.00 20.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.22 0.14 -0.32
Diluted EPS -0.22 0.14 -0.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.22 0.14 -0.32
Diluted EPS -0.22 0.14 -0.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

