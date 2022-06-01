Elegant Flori Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore, up 2.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore in March 2022 up 2.14% from Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2022 up 32.08% from Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022 down 64.29% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2021.

Elegant Flori shares closed at 15.50 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 408.20% returns over the last 6 months and 806.43% over the last 12 months.