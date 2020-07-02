Elegant Flori Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.42 crore, down 36.97% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Elegant Floriculture and Agrotech (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.42 crore in March 2020 down 36.97% from Rs. 0.66 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2020 down 127.06% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2020 down 13.95% from Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2019.
|Elegant Floriculture and Agrotech (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.42
|0.21
|0.66
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.42
|0.21
|0.66
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.11
|0.14
|0.14
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.03
|--
|0.02
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.05
|0.04
|0.05
|Depreciation
|0.44
|--
|0.44
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.12
|0.04
|0.19
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.33
|0.00
|-0.17
|Other Income
|0.26
|0.09
|0.17
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.07
|0.09
|-0.01
|Interest
|0.03
|0.02
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.10
|0.07
|-0.03
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.10
|0.07
|-0.03
|Tax
|0.18
|--
|0.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.28
|0.07
|-0.12
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.28
|0.07
|-0.12
|Equity Share Capital
|20.00
|20.00
|20.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.14
|0.03
|--
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.03
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.14
|0.03
|--
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.03
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
