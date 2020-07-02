Elegant Flori Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.42 crore, down 36.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.42 crore in March 2020 down 36.97% from Rs. 0.66 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2020 down 127.06% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2020 down 13.95% from Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2019.

Elegant Flori shares closed at 6.18 on June 15, 2020 (BSE)