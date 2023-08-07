Elegant Flori Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 66.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in June 2023 down 66.35% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2023 down 734.76% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2023 down 433.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

Elegant Flori shares closed at 6.04 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given -15.88% returns over the last 6 months and -50.45% over the last 12 months.