    Elegant Flori Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 66.35% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 11:05 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Elegant Floriculture and Agrotech (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in June 2023 down 66.35% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2023 down 734.76% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2023 down 433.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

    Elegant Flori shares closed at 6.04 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given -15.88% returns over the last 6 months and -50.45% over the last 12 months.

    Elegant Floriculture and Agrotech (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.060.240.17
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.060.240.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.140.100.09
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.030.050.04
    Depreciation0.110.43--
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.110.150.13
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.34-0.49-0.09
    Other Income0.130.170.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.21-0.320.03
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.21-0.320.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.21-0.320.03
    Tax---0.05--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.21-0.260.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.21-0.260.03
    Equity Share Capital20.0020.0020.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.10-0.140.02
    Diluted EPS-0.10-0.140.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.10-0.140.02
    Diluted EPS-0.10-0.140.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Elegant Flori #Elegant Floriculture and Agrotech (India) #Results
    first published: Aug 7, 2023 10:00 am

