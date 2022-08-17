Elegant Flori Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore, up 1227.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore in June 2022 up 1227.78% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022 down 60.86% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022 down 66.67% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2021.

Elegant Flori EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in June 2021.

Elegant Flori shares closed at 11.06 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -24.40% returns over the last 6 months and 300.72% over the last 12 months.