Elegant Flori Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore, down 23.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore in June 2019 down 23.45% from Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2019 up 145.41% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2019 up 40% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2018.

Elegant Flori EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2018.

Elegant Flori shares closed at 7.60 on July 15, 2019 (BSE)