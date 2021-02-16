Elegant Flori Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore, down 20.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore in December 2020 down 20.7% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2020 up 13.99% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2020 up 11.11% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2019.

Elegant Flori EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.03 in December 2019.

Elegant Flori shares closed at 1.50 on February 11, 2021 (BSE)