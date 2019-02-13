Elegant Flori Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.44 crore, up 62.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.44 crore in December 2018 up 62.56% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2018 up 195.3% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2018 up 166.67% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2017.

Elegant Flori EPS has increased to Rs. 0.10 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.04 in December 2017.

Elegant Flori shares closed at 7.67 on January 22, 2019 (BSE)