Electrotherm Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,033.16 crore, up 70.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,033.16 crore in March 2023 up 70.28% from Rs. 606.74 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.44 crore in March 2023 up 145.41% from Rs. 42.81 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 109.17 crore in March 2023 up 677.01% from Rs. 14.05 crore in March 2022.

Electrotherm EPS has increased to Rs. 15.26 in March 2023 from Rs. 33.60 in March 2022.

Electrotherm shares closed at 65.80 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.78% returns over the last 6 months and -36.43% over the last 12 months.