    Electrotherm Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,033.16 crore, up 70.28% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 10:43 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Electrotherm (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,033.16 crore in March 2023 up 70.28% from Rs. 606.74 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.44 crore in March 2023 up 145.41% from Rs. 42.81 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 109.17 crore in March 2023 up 677.01% from Rs. 14.05 crore in March 2022.

    Electrotherm EPS has increased to Rs. 15.26 in March 2023 from Rs. 33.60 in March 2022.

    Electrotherm shares closed at 65.80 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.78% returns over the last 6 months and -36.43% over the last 12 months.

    Electrotherm (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,033.16614.97606.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,033.16614.97606.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials709.43421.07432.70
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks10.3711.538.12
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost38.7136.2034.13
    Depreciation11.5411.8820.80
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses167.51108.44119.42
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax95.6025.85-8.43
    Other Income2.030.681.68
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax97.6326.53-6.75
    Interest18.9918.7813.73
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax78.647.75-20.48
    Exceptional Items-59.20-23.21-22.33
    P/L Before Tax19.44-15.46-42.81
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities19.44-15.46-42.81
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period19.44-15.46-42.81
    Equity Share Capital12.7412.7412.74
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.26-12.14-33.60
    Diluted EPS15.26-12.14-33.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.26-12.14-33.60
    Diluted EPS15.26-12.14-33.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: May 29, 2023 10:33 am