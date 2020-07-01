Electrotherm Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 687.51 crore, down 19% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Electrotherm (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 687.51 crore in March 2020 down 19% from Rs. 848.81 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 39.25 crore in March 2020 down 154.39% from Rs. 72.16 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.64 crore in March 2020 down 101.95% from Rs. 135.41 crore in March 2019.
Electrotherm shares closed at 114.60 on June 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given -4.46% returns over the last 6 months and -52.41% over the last 12 months.
|Electrotherm (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|687.51
|662.15
|848.81
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|687.51
|662.15
|848.81
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|453.40
|506.26
|719.46
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|5.57
|12.60
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|44.81
|-67.17
|-176.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|42.76
|40.43
|42.45
|Depreciation
|31.95
|32.71
|36.47
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|163.51
|134.49
|126.09
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-48.92
|9.86
|87.75
|Other Income
|14.33
|8.03
|11.19
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-34.59
|17.89
|98.94
|Interest
|4.66
|3.16
|26.80
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-39.25
|14.73
|72.14
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-39.25
|14.73
|72.14
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-39.25
|14.73
|72.14
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|0.02
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-39.25
|14.73
|72.16
|Equity Share Capital
|12.74
|12.74
|12.74
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-30.81
|11.56
|56.63
|Diluted EPS
|-30.81
|11.56
|56.63
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-30.81
|11.56
|56.63
|Diluted EPS
|-30.81
|11.56
|56.63
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:52 am