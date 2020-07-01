Electrotherm Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 687.51 crore, down 19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 687.51 crore in March 2020 down 19% from Rs. 848.81 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 39.25 crore in March 2020 down 154.39% from Rs. 72.16 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.64 crore in March 2020 down 101.95% from Rs. 135.41 crore in March 2019.

Electrotherm shares closed at 114.60 on June 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given -4.46% returns over the last 6 months and -52.41% over the last 12 months.