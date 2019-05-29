Electrotherm Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 848.81 crore, down 12.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 848.81 crore in March 2019 down 12.4% from Rs. 968.95 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 72.16 crore in March 2019 up 73.46% from Rs. 41.60 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 135.41 crore in March 2019 up 65.86% from Rs. 81.64 crore in March 2018.

Electrotherm EPS has increased to Rs. 56.63 in March 2019 from Rs. 32.65 in March 2018.

Electrotherm shares closed at 362.00 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given 129.19% returns over the last 6 months and 102.97% over the last 12 months.