Electrotherm Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 614.97 crore, down 24.13% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Electrotherm (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 614.97 crore in December 2022 down 24.13% from Rs. 810.58 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.46 crore in December 2022 down 28.09% from Rs. 12.07 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.41 crore in December 2022 up 77.82% from Rs. 21.60 crore in December 2021.
Electrotherm shares closed at 60.50 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -22.83% returns over the last 6 months and -49.67% over the last 12 months.
|
|Electrotherm (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|614.97
|747.34
|810.58
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|614.97
|747.34
|810.58
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|421.07
|580.88
|626.05
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|11.53
|-5.39
|-24.08
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|36.20
|36.83
|32.65
|Depreciation
|11.88
|11.94
|22.91
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|108.44
|122.52
|155.07
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|25.85
|0.56
|-2.02
|Other Income
|0.68
|1.43
|0.71
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|26.53
|1.99
|-1.31
|Interest
|18.78
|17.33
|10.76
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|7.75
|-15.34
|-12.07
|Exceptional Items
|-23.21
|-22.34
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-15.46
|-37.68
|-12.07
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-15.46
|-37.68
|-12.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-15.46
|-37.68
|-12.07
|Equity Share Capital
|12.74
|12.74
|12.74
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-12.14
|-29.58
|-9.47
|Diluted EPS
|-12.14
|-29.58
|-9.47
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-12.14
|-29.58
|-9.47
|Diluted EPS
|-12.14
|-29.58
|-9.47
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited