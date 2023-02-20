 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Electrotherm Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 614.97 crore, down 24.13% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 02:28 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Electrotherm (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 614.97 crore in December 2022 down 24.13% from Rs. 810.58 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.46 crore in December 2022 down 28.09% from Rs. 12.07 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.41 crore in December 2022 up 77.82% from Rs. 21.60 crore in December 2021.

Electrotherm (India)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 614.97 747.34 810.58
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 614.97 747.34 810.58
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 421.07 580.88 626.05
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 11.53 -5.39 -24.08
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 36.20 36.83 32.65
Depreciation 11.88 11.94 22.91
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 108.44 122.52 155.07
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.85 0.56 -2.02
Other Income 0.68 1.43 0.71
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.53 1.99 -1.31
Interest 18.78 17.33 10.76
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 7.75 -15.34 -12.07
Exceptional Items -23.21 -22.34 --
P/L Before Tax -15.46 -37.68 -12.07
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -15.46 -37.68 -12.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -15.46 -37.68 -12.07
Equity Share Capital 12.74 12.74 12.74
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -12.14 -29.58 -9.47
Diluted EPS -12.14 -29.58 -9.47
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -12.14 -29.58 -9.47
Diluted EPS -12.14 -29.58 -9.47
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited