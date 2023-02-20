English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar: Watch ‘‘Options Trading Tricks & Techniques : Insights on Options Trading’’ with Mr. Nitin Murarka
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Electrotherm Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 614.97 crore, down 24.13% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 02:28 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Electrotherm (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 614.97 crore in December 2022 down 24.13% from Rs. 810.58 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.46 crore in December 2022 down 28.09% from Rs. 12.07 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.41 crore in December 2022 up 77.82% from Rs. 21.60 crore in December 2021.

    Electrotherm shares closed at 60.50 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -22.83% returns over the last 6 months and -49.67% over the last 12 months.

    Electrotherm (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations614.97747.34810.58
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations614.97747.34810.58
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials421.07580.88626.05
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks11.53-5.39-24.08
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost36.2036.8332.65
    Depreciation11.8811.9422.91
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses108.44122.52155.07
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.850.56-2.02
    Other Income0.681.430.71
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.531.99-1.31
    Interest18.7817.3310.76
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.75-15.34-12.07
    Exceptional Items-23.21-22.34--
    P/L Before Tax-15.46-37.68-12.07
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-15.46-37.68-12.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-15.46-37.68-12.07
    Equity Share Capital12.7412.7412.74
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-12.14-29.58-9.47
    Diluted EPS-12.14-29.58-9.47
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-12.14-29.58-9.47
    Diluted EPS-12.14-29.58-9.47
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Electrotherm #Electrotherm (India) #Engineering #Results
    first published: Feb 20, 2023 02:11 pm