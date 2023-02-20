Electrotherm Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 614.97 crore, down 24.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 614.97 crore in December 2022 down 24.13% from Rs. 810.58 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.46 crore in December 2022 down 28.09% from Rs. 12.07 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.41 crore in December 2022 up 77.82% from Rs. 21.60 crore in December 2021.

Electrotherm shares closed at 60.50 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -22.83% returns over the last 6 months and -49.67% over the last 12 months.