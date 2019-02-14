Electrotherm Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 922.91 crore, up 26.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 922.91 crore in December 2018 up 26.33% from Rs. 730.54 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.19 crore in December 2018 up 1108.52% from Rs. 4.58 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 81.34 crore in December 2018 up 148.37% from Rs. 32.75 crore in December 2017.

Electrotherm EPS has increased to Rs. 36.25 in December 2018 from Rs. 3.59 in December 2017.

Electrotherm shares closed at 133.90 on February 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given -21.05% returns over the last 6 months and -16.50% over the last 12 months.