    Electrotherm Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,033.16 crore, up 70.28% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 12:15 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Electrotherm (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,033.16 crore in March 2023 up 70.28% from Rs. 606.74 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.57 crore in March 2023 up 282.97% from Rs. 22.72 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 109.10 crore in March 2023 up 792.07% from Rs. 12.23 crore in March 2022.

    Electrotherm EPS has increased to Rs. 32.63 in March 2023 from Rs. 17.83 in March 2022.

    Electrotherm shares closed at 78.95 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.88% returns over the last 6 months and -25.73% over the last 12 months.

    Electrotherm (India)
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,033.16614.97606.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,033.16614.97606.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials709.43421.07432.85
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks10.3711.528.89
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost38.7136.2035.30
    Depreciation12.0812.4021.17
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses167.54108.41121.89
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax95.0325.37-13.36
    Other Income1.990.734.42
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax97.0226.10-8.94
    Interest18.9918.7813.78
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax78.037.32-22.72
    Exceptional Items-36.46----
    P/L Before Tax41.577.32-22.72
    Tax--0.01--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities41.577.31-22.72
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period41.577.31-22.72
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates41.577.31-22.72
    Equity Share Capital12.7412.7412.74
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS32.635.74-17.83
    Diluted EPS32.635.74-17.83
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS32.635.74-17.83
    Diluted EPS32.635.74-17.83
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
