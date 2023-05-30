Electrotherm Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,033.16 crore, up 70.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,033.16 crore in March 2023 up 70.28% from Rs. 606.74 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.57 crore in March 2023 up 282.97% from Rs. 22.72 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 109.10 crore in March 2023 up 792.07% from Rs. 12.23 crore in March 2022.

Electrotherm EPS has increased to Rs. 32.63 in March 2023 from Rs. 17.83 in March 2022.

Electrotherm shares closed at 78.95 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.88% returns over the last 6 months and -25.73% over the last 12 months.