Electrotherm Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 606.74 crore, down 32.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 606.74 crore in March 2022 down 32.04% from Rs. 892.75 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 22.72 crore in March 2022 down 131.66% from Rs. 71.77 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.23 crore in March 2022 down 88.6% from Rs. 107.27 crore in March 2021.

Electrotherm shares closed at 105.85 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.86% returns over the last 6 months and -11.31% over the last 12 months.