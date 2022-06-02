 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Electrotherm Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 606.74 crore, down 32.04% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 03:27 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Electrotherm (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 606.74 crore in March 2022 down 32.04% from Rs. 892.75 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 22.72 crore in March 2022 down 131.66% from Rs. 71.77 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.23 crore in March 2022 down 88.6% from Rs. 107.27 crore in March 2021.

Electrotherm shares closed at 105.85 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.86% returns over the last 6 months and -11.31% over the last 12 months.

Electrotherm (India)
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 606.74 810.58 892.75
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 606.74 810.58 892.75
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 432.85 626.00 591.49
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 8.89 -24.09 -9.38
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 35.30 33.44 33.66
Depreciation 21.17 23.49 18.16
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 121.89 155.28 171.38
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -13.36 -3.54 87.44
Other Income 4.42 0.72 1.67
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -8.94 -2.82 89.11
Interest 13.78 10.76 17.35
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -22.72 -13.58 71.76
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -22.72 -13.58 71.76
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -22.72 -13.58 71.76
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -22.72 -13.58 71.76
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- 0.01
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -22.72 -13.58 71.77
Equity Share Capital 12.74 12.74 12.74
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -17.83 -10.66 56.33
Diluted EPS -17.83 -10.66 56.33
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -17.83 -10.66 56.33
Diluted EPS -17.83 -10.66 56.33
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

