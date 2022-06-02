Electrotherm Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 606.74 crore, down 32.04% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Electrotherm (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 606.74 crore in March 2022 down 32.04% from Rs. 892.75 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 22.72 crore in March 2022 down 131.66% from Rs. 71.77 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.23 crore in March 2022 down 88.6% from Rs. 107.27 crore in March 2021.
Electrotherm shares closed at 105.85 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.86% returns over the last 6 months and -11.31% over the last 12 months.
|
|Electrotherm (India)
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|606.74
|810.58
|892.75
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|606.74
|810.58
|892.75
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|432.85
|626.00
|591.49
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|8.89
|-24.09
|-9.38
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|35.30
|33.44
|33.66
|Depreciation
|21.17
|23.49
|18.16
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|121.89
|155.28
|171.38
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-13.36
|-3.54
|87.44
|Other Income
|4.42
|0.72
|1.67
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.94
|-2.82
|89.11
|Interest
|13.78
|10.76
|17.35
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-22.72
|-13.58
|71.76
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-22.72
|-13.58
|71.76
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-22.72
|-13.58
|71.76
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-22.72
|-13.58
|71.76
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|0.01
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-22.72
|-13.58
|71.77
|Equity Share Capital
|12.74
|12.74
|12.74
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-17.83
|-10.66
|56.33
|Diluted EPS
|-17.83
|-10.66
|56.33
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-17.83
|-10.66
|56.33
|Diluted EPS
|-17.83
|-10.66
|56.33
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited