Electrotherm Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 790.68 crore, down 19.97% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Electrotherm (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 790.68 crore in March 2020 down 19.97% from Rs. 987.96 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 48.41 crore in March 2020 down 166.93% from Rs. 72.33 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 10.74 crore in March 2020 down 107.86% from Rs. 136.68 crore in March 2019.
Electrotherm shares closed at 114.60 on June 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given -4.46% returns over the last 6 months and -52.41% over the last 12 months.
|Electrotherm (India)
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|790.68
|719.75
|987.96
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|790.68
|719.75
|987.96
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|545.44
|548.66
|838.07
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|12.60
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|41.31
|-55.65
|-184.63
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|44.52
|42.09
|45.00
|Depreciation
|32.91
|33.76
|37.52
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|187.13
|147.62
|152.26
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-60.63
|3.27
|87.14
|Other Income
|16.98
|7.31
|12.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-43.65
|10.58
|99.16
|Interest
|4.77
|3.18
|26.85
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-48.42
|7.40
|72.31
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-48.42
|7.40
|72.31
|Tax
|--
|0.01
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-48.42
|7.39
|72.31
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-48.42
|7.39
|72.31
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.01
|--
|0.02
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-48.41
|7.39
|72.33
|Equity Share Capital
|12.74
|12.74
|12.74
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-38.00
|5.80
|56.76
|Diluted EPS
|-38.00
|5.80
|56.76
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-38.00
|5.80
|56.76
|Diluted EPS
|-38.00
|5.80
|56.76
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:11 am