Electrotherm Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 790.68 crore, down 19.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 790.68 crore in March 2020 down 19.97% from Rs. 987.96 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 48.41 crore in March 2020 down 166.93% from Rs. 72.33 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 10.74 crore in March 2020 down 107.86% from Rs. 136.68 crore in March 2019.

Electrotherm shares closed at 114.60 on June 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given -4.46% returns over the last 6 months and -52.41% over the last 12 months.